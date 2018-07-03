Grand opening to unveil reconstructed, restored Star Barn Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - The Star Barn is returning to public view, and it's looking better than ever.

The iconic barn was dismantled two years ago and moved from its former home along Route 283 in Dauphin County.

Every piece was sent 12 miles away to Ironstone Ranch near Elizabethtown, where the barn and its associated buildings have been rebuilt and restored.

The Star Barn is now the centerpiece of The Star Barn Village. It will be used for weddings and other events, and retain its registration on the National Register of Historic Places.

"It's like giving birth to this iconic treasure that we were entrusted with three years ago," owner David Abel said. "We purchased the Star Barn originally and then moved it here stone by stone, brick by brick, board by board and reconstructed this amazing 1877 architecture marvel."

Abel, who bought the barn for $130,000, said they had to make some changes to bring it up to code, but 90 percent is the original barn.

"We actually put up the Star Barn by hand the way they did in 1877," he said. "We then built another Star Barn out of wood around it. We cocooned the old Star Barn. There we hid the modern amenities such as the air conditioning, heating, electric, and steel structures."

As a result, the building is three feet taller than the original.

Abel said people who visit the Star Barn won't notice many changes.

"Every time I look at it, I'm in awe and wonder how this happened in a three-year period," he said. "It's just a marvel."

A grand opening celebration runs from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday.

Admission starts at $10 per person.

--

Online: https://thestarbarn.com/