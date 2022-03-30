LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A pop-up consignment shop will help families in the Midstate and halfway around the world.

The group, Just Between Friends Lancaster is hosting a children’s consignment event at Spooky Nook. Families who sign up can sell items their children have outgrown or never used. Toys, clothing, and more will be sold for up to 90% off.

“Our kids grow fast and a lot of times they outgrow or outlove their items before they lose their value. And so, we take a lot of time inspecting the item for quality, condition, for safety, and then make those available at really great deals for local families,” Organizer, Tracy Panase said.

The event will also collect essential items for Ukraine, such as hygiene products, batteries, and blankets. The sale starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday.