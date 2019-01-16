Lancaster

Group wants Lancaster Square named for Olympian Barney Ewell

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A McCaskey High School alumni group would like to see Lancaster Square renamed to honor Olympic gold medalist Barney Ewell.

The Barney Ewell Legacy Committee says Ewell, a sprinter who won a gold and two silver medals in the 1948 summer games, deserves more recognition in the city where he spent most of his life.

The group wants the square renamed Ewell Olympic Plaza, and members would like to see it include a statute of the McCaskey grad.

City officials say they'll decide what to name the square once construction on a revitalization project is completed.

