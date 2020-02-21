Guatemalan imprisoned for child rape sentenced for illegal reentry after deportation

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A Guatemalan national convicted of raping a child while living illegally in Lancaster County will serve an additional two years in prison.

Maudilio Diaz-Vazquez, 23, was sentenced in federal court Friday to the statutory maximum of two years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime of illegal reentry after deportation.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain said Diaz-Vazquez was deported from the United States in May 2012 but illegally reentered the United States and repeatedly raped the 12-year-old child while living in Lancaster County.

Diaz-Vazquez was ordered to serve 7 to 20 years in state prison following his conviction in January 2019.

His federal sentence will run consecutive to the state sentence and he will be deported after his release.