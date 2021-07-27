Guitarist from band that performed “Stacy’s Mom” coming to Lancaster for free concert

Pop group Fountains of Wayne arrived at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2004, in Los Angeles. The group was nominated for best new artist and best pop performance. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jody Porter, former lead guitarist for the Grammy-nominated band Fountains of Wayne, will be coming to Lancaster on July 31 to perform with his new band, the Berlin Waltz, at Tellus 360.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter came to Lancaster to record a song with the local band Dimestore Dolls in honor of his former Fountains of Wayne bandmate Adam Schlesinger, who passed away from coronavirus complications last year.

FILE – This Sept. 14, 2019 file photo shows Adam Schlesinger, winner of the awards for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter known for his band Fountains of Wayne and his songwriting on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has died from coronavirus at age 51. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Kelly Buchanan, Lancaster music teacher and lead singer and guitarist with Dimestore Dolls, met Porter at a nightclub in New York City several years ago, and they started playing music together. Through Porter, Buchanan met Schlesinger.

Around 2006, Buchanan and Schlesinger wrote the song “You are the Fix” together. Buchanan recorded the song on her self-titled album, but the promotion of the record was stalled when she suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The song Buchanan and Schlesinger wrote together is about Porter. “Writing with Adam, we just happened to write about Jody because we both loved hanging out with Jody,” she said. Although Schlesinger wanted to name Porter in the song, Buchanan protested, unsure of how Porter would respond.

While the Dimestore Dolls were recording their upcoming album, Buchanan decided she would like to redo that song “Adam’s way,” she said. She invited all the surviving members of Fountains of Wayne to record the song with her.

“I approached it with some sort of caution, I suppose, because it’s like Led Zeppelin getting back together without John Bonham — you’re not going to do it,” Porter said.

Porter and Schlesinger first met when Schlesinger answered an ad for a bass player. Both living in New York, the pair spent a lot of time together.

Buchanan asked if Porter thought of Schlesinger as a best friend or a brother. “I didn’t have any siblings, so that’s as close as it goes,” said Porter.

Members of the music group Fountains of Wayne Jody Porter, left, Chris Collingwood, Adam Schlesinger and Brian Young pose in New York, July 10, 2003. Their sharp, literate rock songs, performed in a style that’s called pop but is rarely popular, draw creative energy from the world that rings the big city, New York. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

The other two members of Fountains of Wayne, Chris Collingwood, and Brian Young, recorded their parts on the new version of “You are the Fix” remotely, but Porter came to Lancaster for the recording. While in town, the New Jersey resident visited Tellus 360 with Buchanan.

“He saw the stage…and he was like, ‘I like that stage.’ And when Berlin Waltz started playing some more shows this summer, he reached out to me and was like, ‘So what do you think, we can play on that stage?'” Buchanan said.

They set up the gig for July 31. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the concert is free for those who arrive before the show starts at 8.

The re-recording of “You are the Fix” will be released with the rest of the Dimestore Dolls’ new album next year.