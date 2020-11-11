Harrisburg man charged after crashing stolen fire vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Exodus Morant, 19, of Harrisburg has been charged after East Cocalico police say he crashed a stolen vehicle in Lancaster County.

Morant took the vehicle from Denver Fire Hall late Monday evening just before 10 p.m.

Investigators say he walked in through an open bay door, took the Fire Chief’s traffic vest and identification badge, and an emergency vehicle.

Police say Morant lost control of the Denver Fire emergency vehicle and crashed about three-quarters of a mile away into a pickup truck parked in a driveway in the 700 block of North 6th Street. Morant narrowly missed the home of the truck owner.

No one was hurt following this accident, but Morant did need to be helped from the SUV after getting trapped upon crashing the vehicle.

Police say Morant admitted to smoking cocaine prior to the incident. He’s facing multiple charges, including burglary and reckless driving. Morant is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

