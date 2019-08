LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Harrisburg man they identified as a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank in Manheim Township.

Christopher Benjamin, Jr., 29, is charged with robbery, theft, and simple assault regarding an Aug. 6 heist at the M&T Bank on Manheim Pike.

Police say Benjamin demanded money from employees while pointing a handgun at them.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police department at 717-569-6401.