Head-on collision in Lancaster causes major damage and serious injury

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two drivers were involved in a head-on collision causing major damage and serious injury late Thursday afternoon.

East Hempfield Twp. Police discovered a 2000 Honda Civic was being operated by a 37-year-old male while traveling south on Rohrerstown Rd. When the Honda crossed into the northbound lane of Rohrerstown Rd., it struck a 2019 Kia Sportage traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the Kia was operated by a 67-year-old male.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles sustained major damage and both drivers were transported to area hospital(s) for treatment of serious injuries. No further condition was provided.

Rohrerstown Rd. was closed in the area for approximately four hours while the preliminary investigation was completed.

The investigation is on-going, and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman at (717)898-3103.