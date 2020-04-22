Healthcare leaders, elected officials provide update on COVID-19 response

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said on Wednesday they are seeing less positive cases of COVID-19 but are not testing as many people as they would like.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is Lancaster County’s leading healthcare provider.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski says they have tested less than 2% of Lancaster County’s population for COVID-19 and of those who have tested positive 25% are Latino.

“Lancaster City, county government, our healthcare providers, churches, and community organization are working to raise awareness of the dangers of coronavirus, particularly in this population,” he said.

Ripchinski also noted that the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is reporting 122 deaths from COVID-19, which toppled the volume of flu deaths throughout Pennsylvania last year.

During an update on the county’s handling the virus, Lancaster County elected officials agreed the need for more testing among residents might not be available as they continue to work on a plan to reopen the economy.

“There is no magic wand that will immediately make this look like it looked like before COVID-19,” Congressman Lloyd Smucker said.

Smucker said it’s not too early to reopen businesses like construction or those with small workforces that can practice social distancing.

Ripchinski said Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is close to rolling out convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients, which involves taking plasma from recovered patients and distributing it to those who are sick.