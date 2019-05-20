Heart of the Midstate: Free activity for military families

Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. - The Lancaster Science Factory is offering free admission to military families this summer. The museum is one of 2,000+ that is participating in the national Blue Star Museum program in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense. 

The program started this past weekend and continues all summer long through Labor Day. This year's participating museums include art, science, history museums, and nature centers. For more information about the summer-long event at The Lancaster Science Museum, click here. For a full list of all the 2,000+ participating locations click here

