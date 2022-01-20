Hempfield football coach charged with corruption and harassment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Hempfield High School football coach and teacher was charged with corruption of minors and harassment after an incident from October 2021.

West Hempfield Township Police Department got a complaint from a 16-year-old girl and her parent in October alleging that a teacher at Hempfield was sending her inappropriate messages through Snapchat showing him intoxicated and horny.

Police were able to trace the username back to Thomas Walker, who coaches football at Hempfield High School.

The victim told police she received more messages from Walker asking her how she was doing and about her appearance. When the victim was attempting to end the conversation, she told police Walker was asking why she wasn’t sending him a picture of herself.

Walker later admitted to sending the messages during a meeting with a Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency caseworker but that he did it by mistake.

Abc27 reached out to Hempfield High School’s Athletic Director for comment. We’ll update when we receive a response.

Walker is presumed innocent until proven guilty.