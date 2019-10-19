‘He’s not a monster,’ man says of father charged with killing mother

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlos Xavier-Montalvo is defending his father, Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, who is charged with killing his wife.

“Nothing in life meant more to him other than us three and my mother,” Xavier-Montalvo said.

Montalvo-Rivera is accused of setting a fire that killed his wife, Olga Sanchez. The fire happened at the family’s home on North Plum Street home in Lancaster in 2010. Police say Xavier-Montalvo and his two sisters were also in the home when the fire was set.

Xavier-Montalvo posted a 17-minute video to Facebook shortly after authorities announced the charges, saying his father is innocent and that he always treated his mother like a queen.

“He’s not a monster,” Xavier-Montalvo said in the video. “In my eyes, he was never that, never will be.”

Montalvo-Rivera is currently in Lancaster County Prison for arson and homicide charges.

