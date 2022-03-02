LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the family-owned High Company in Lancaster have announced their new foundation.

The High Foundation is designed to help eliminate poverty, increase education, and create new opportunities.

Leaders say the money made with this foundation will have the ability to be invested in communities across the Midstate.

This is a generational move. This is something that will be in place for a long time to come. So those resources, it’s not one year increase in resources it is a permanent increase in resources,” Mike Shirk, CEO of High Company said.

The company says with stronger resources, they can make a bigger impact.