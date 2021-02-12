Hiring begins for Lancaster mass vaccination site

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Erica Lehman hasn’t been burnt out working the healthcare field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lehman is represented by one of the more than 600 blue check tally marks inside TriStarr. The tally marks represent everyone who has applied to work at the mass vaccination center in Lancaster County.

“We’re here to care for people,” Lehman told abc27 News. “We’re here to get people healthy and keep people alive.”

TriStarr, which along the Oregon Pike, is taking applications on behalf of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to staff the mass COVID-19 vaccination site that’s slated to open in March.

Scott Fiore, the President of TriStarr, said they are looking to fill 200 positions.

“The way we’ve set this project is set up is we don’t have any job making less than 15 dollars an hour,” Fiore said.

Fiore said there are more positions for candidates who have a background in healthcare, but he said they have many roles to fill.

“(We hiring) anything from greeter to registrar,” Erika Boddell, a staffing manager with TriStarr, said. “We’re going to make sure everyone who needs the help, gets the help they need on-site.”

It’s unclear if those who get the jobs will be given priority to get their shots, but with attractive pay and the possibility of benefits the agency is urging anyone who can spare a few hours to just apply.

A list of available positions can be found here.