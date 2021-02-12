Historic Lancaster Central Market soon selling locally crafted alcohol

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to buy locally distilled alcohol at Lancaster Central Market, according to market officials.

The historic market is allowing Lancaster Distillery to have a stand there as soon as April.

Customers will be able to buy the locally-made alcohol, but they can’t drink it there.

“There is no drinking on premises, so they will be able to take things home.,” says Nathan Boring, head distiller at Lancaster Distilleries. “I won’t be serving them a cup of cocktail while they are shopping.”

Market officials say if the stand is well received it could open the door for other local distilleries and wineries.