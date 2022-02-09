Historic Lancaster church gets lighting upgrade, part of facade improvement program

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is working to make the city safer by lighting up dark areas that can attract crime. It’s one of many ways to enhance underserved neighborhoods.

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church had new lighting installed Wednesday. It’s the first time in more than 100 years the upper portion of its tower has been lit.

“The Christ Church is a landmark. It’s an architectural landmark in our community. And in fact, it was designed by James Warner, the architect of Central Market,” said Jeremy Young, director of community and economic development with Lancaster City Alliance.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The lighting upgrade comes just in time for the building’s 130th anniversary. It’s part of the Lancaster City Alliance neighborhood façade improvement grant program.

“West King Street and Manor Street are both key focus areas of the city’s economic development plan building on strength which Lancaster City Alliance manages,” Young said. “And really the idea behind a facade improvement grant program is to catalyze further investment in these corridors.”

The church is one of four projects at the intersection of Strawberry and King streets that the grant program has funded. It’s something neighbor Darnell Upshaw appreciates.

“I think it’s a good thing. It brightens up the neighborhood. It makes it look nice and also the lighting, it makes people such as myself, a senior citizen, feel a little safer at night,” Upshaw said.

Funding isn’t just for businesses or places of worship.

“It’s provided grants to historic buildings like this but a lot of homeowners in the neighborhood that needed repairs to their homes for deferred maintenance, anything from gutters, windows, paint on their house,” said Jake Thorsen, SoWe neighborhood director with Tenfold.

“The facade improvement program has been a huge uplift for the community in terms of the physical appearance of the neighborhood but also the culture of the neighborhood as well,” Thorsen said.

100 similar projects have been completed so far and money is quickly dwindling so the Lancaster city alliance will be starting a push this year to increase funding so the program can continue.