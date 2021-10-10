Hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County, police investigate

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 100 block of North Liberty Street on Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to the report on Sunday, Oct. 10, an unknown vehicle struck a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle and left the scene without providing any information or reporting the crash.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The vehicle under investigation is likely to be white in color and may have damage to the front/right corner, according to the report.

The incident is under active investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 717-626-6393.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as the investigation continues. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.