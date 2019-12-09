Hit-and-run involving a horse-drawn buggy in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a car striking a horse-drawn buggy.

The crash occurred on Parkview Heights Road near Bethany Road on Sunday around 12:25 p.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2008 or 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.

Officers found a piece of the body of the car which was damaged and left at the scene. Police say the piece may have come from the front passenger side fender or wheel well area.

According to a witness, the male driver of the vehicle stopped, got out and inspected the damage to the vehicle before getting back in the vehicle and leaving the scene.

The occupants of the buggy were not injured, however, police say the buggy sustained significant damage.

Anyone with information on the involved vehicle or driver is asked to contact Office Orwig, 717-738-9200 x253 or dispatch at 717-738-9299.