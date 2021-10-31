Home dedication held for family in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local family now has their own home thanks to the generosity of people in the community. Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication for Denny Valerio and his two young daughters.

The home on East Strawberry Street in Lancaster was condemned and had some water damage, but now has three bedrooms, a new kitchen, flooring, and insulation.

“It is about the people coming together with their funds, their gifts, the materials they can provide, and not to mention the time they are taking to put into it,” Andrew Szalay, executive director for Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, said.

The home renovation was a faith build, a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent, which gets local churches together to raise matching funds and provide volunteer support for the non-profit.