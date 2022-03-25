LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A family in Lancaster is one step closer to having a place they can call home.

This comes with much help with the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity but renovations are going to come with some challenges.

The non-profit came together to bless the site where the Wright family will soon make so many memories.

There’s so much work to be done.

In Lancaster, S. Lime Street is going to be a special area for single mother of three Shamaica Wright, and as she shows her children a hopeful future, which includes a home.

“It feels good they will finally get their own room and one is getting older and the other one is still 5 so she’s nagging the big sister so they can finally have their own separate rooms and space,” Wright said.

Wright has worked very hard to achieve this goal with 100 hours of sweat equity with much more to go. With the help of Habitat for Humanity, volunteers will begin work on renovations and upgrades.

“So the construction part it would be new for me too because who would’ve thought I would be doing construction,” Wright said.

“But then all new floors, new kitchen, we will reframe and drywall kinda do the whole thing completely bring it back to a brand-new home,” Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity family service manager Allyson Davis said.

Workers say home projects can be a challenge due to rising prices of lumber to supply chain delays.

“We ended up having to wait over six months windows on our last project and then that kinda pushes the schedule, we’re working on multiple houses in multiple counties,” Davis said.

Wright says in the end this will be all worth it as holidays will be even more special along with creating new memories.

“My family from out of town can come and I can actually have a gathering and not be so like cooped up and congested in one area,” Wright said.

“Just kinda getting like a chance to dream about this, and getting a chance to dream about what their life is going to look like and not having to worry about leases and landlords and the challenges of housing instability,” Davis said.

Habitat for Humanity says they’re planning to have work done and keys handed over to Wright before Christmas.