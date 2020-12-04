Hometown Hero: Christmas light show at Clipper Magazine stadium

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — On Thursday evening, Pa. residents can be a hometown hero by visiting a Christmas light show at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Afterward, check out some local shops.

The Christmas Spirit drive-thru Light Show has kicked off in Lancaster. During a typical year, Clipper Magazine would put decorated trees around the stadium to benefit local non-profit businesses.

Due to COVID-19, those trees are now located at businesses around the city.

“We still have had businesses sponsor the trees for non-profits to raise money for the non-profits but what we wanted to do is add a little twist […] encouraging folks to visit those trees at those different businesses and to shop local,” said Michael Reynolds, general manager at Clipper Magazine Stadium and the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The light show will continue throughout the end of December.