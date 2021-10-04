Hometown Hero: Volunteers build new kid-designed playground in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new playground is being constructed at Milburn Park in Lancaster by volunteers from the City of Lancaster, the Pennsylvania Municipal League, and KABOOM! with partners the GIANT Company, Highmark, Penn State Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

Volunteers are constructing the new playground starting Oct. 4. It will open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 6.

Students from King Elementary School, Phoenix Academy, Washinton Elementary School, and the Boys & Girls Club provided initial ideas for the playground’s design, which was finalized with the help of Lancaster kids and community members.

The city asked local kids what playground equipment they wanted “because it’s their playground. They’re the ones that will come here on a daily basis. We’ll be here for a few days, but this is their neighborhood, it’s their park, it’s their playground,” John Brenner, deputy director of the Pennsylvania Municipal League, said.

A press release from the City of Lancaster states, “Play is essential to the physical, social, and emotional health of every child. However, far too many kids and communities lack access to parks and playspaces due to historic disinvestment, which disproportionately affects communities of color. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated these inequities.”

This new playground will work to address this gap, creating a space for play for children in southeast Lancaster City, according to the press release.