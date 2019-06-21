Homicide victim’s sister: ‘They took a good man’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The family of a Lancaster homicide victim wants whoever pulled the trigger to turn themselves in.

“They don’t know what they took from this family. They took a good man,” Gina George said.

George is the sister of Anthony Marshall, the 44-year-old fatally shot early Father’s Day at a party in the 600 block of Lafayette Street.

His family said Thursday at a vigil to remember his life that Marshall died while trying to protect his son, who he was spending Father’s Day with for the first time.

“Senseless gunfire just took my brother away from us,” said George.

Marshall’s family said he was a good man, trying to make good as a father, amending his relationships with family members including his own children.

His life, they said, wasn’t easy and he didn’t always make the right choices.

“He was just coming back from you know, having a rough life and he just turned his whole life around,” said Marshall’s cousin, Jose Marshall. “The [suspect] started shooting, shot his son and he stepped right in front, so that’s all I’m going to remember.”

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a confrontation involving a group of unknown men. Marshall was hit in the torso while his 25-year-old son was hit in the arm and survived.

His son was at Thursday’s vigil but chose not to speak publicly about his father’s death.

“It happened the day before Father’s Day, so that’s the greatest gift right there — give your life for your kid,” said Marshall.

The family lit candles and sang to honor Marshall’s life, celebrating a man they described as funny, peaceful and always ready with a laugh.

George called for an end to gun violence and for young people to realize just how devastating and senseless grabbing a gun to solve a problem can be.

“This is ridiculous. You’re killing innocent people out here in this world and for what?” she asked. “It’s sad.”

Investigators have video from the area where Marshall was shot and are reviewing it to determine who might have been involved.

So far, no one has been identified as a suspect .

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913.