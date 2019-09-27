Horror attraction owner says they’re getting their own scare from construction project

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, PennDOT is closing a two-mile stretch of Route 30.

The area between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits will be closed until Monday morning so construction crews can make emergency bridge repairs to the Hill Street overpass.

Gene Schopf, the co-owner of Field of Screams, said he’s not happy about the timing of the work.

“We’re really going to be studying the traffic tonight,” he said. “I’ll be watching my cameras. We’re going to watch the traffic flow in the area.”

Schopf said they expect thousands of visitors this weekend. He said the issue is that most visitors take Route 30 and one of the exits to get to Field of Screams, but he said with the closure, he expects traffic to be delayed.

“Ideally, this would have taken place in the summer months, but we’re going to deal with it,” Schopf said.

There will be extra crews directing traffic, and Schopf said they will have a large digital billboard to direct drivers.

PennDOT only expects to close the section of Route 30 for one weekend, but Schopf said more problems could arise if PennDOT has to close it again.

“If that happens, it’s going to be real hard to handle the traffic flow on our property,” he said.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.