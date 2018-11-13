Hospital employee charged with sexually assaulting a patient

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police have charged an employee of Lancaster General Health, Penn Medicine for sexually assaulting a patient.

Police said on September 18, the patient told investigators that Shawn Moyer had sexually assaulted him as he slept in a patient care room at the hospital.

Moyer is employed as a pulmonary therapist at the hospital.

Moyer was charged last week, and police arrested him at the hospital.

Joan Yasso, who lives in Lancaster, said it was alarming that Moyer was at the hospital.

"He should have been taken out of the workplace immediately," she said. "Two months, that's too long. Many, many other people could have been affected by this."

A statement from John Lines, the director of public relations for the hospital, said they are working with police.

However, he didn't say when management learned about the allegations against Moyer, or why Moyer was allowed at the hospital while being investigated.

"To hear it was two months is inexcusable," Yasso told ABC27 News.

Moyer is on paid administrative leave, according to Lines. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison.

Police fear there could be other victims in the case.