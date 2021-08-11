Hot, muggy weather hits Midstate; centers extend hours to keep vulnerable safe

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is once again under a heat advisory and our abc27 meteorologists say it’s here to stay — at least for the next couple of days. The hot, muggy weather could be felt across Lancaster County, where senior centers have extended their hours hoping that those that might need it, will take advantage.

The director at Spanish American Civic Association (SACA) Senior Center says lately they’re seeing more people come in on hot days, like today, as needs have changed.

“There are some that don’t have utilities or if they do have utilities they try to use it as minimal as possible because it’s more cost-effective. They would stop in, have a meal and have place to cool down,” Yirmares Cuevas, director at SACA Senior Center, said.

The other locations lending a hand are in Columbia, Elizabethtown and Lititz in order to help the most vulnerable and keep them safe.

Here is the complete list and extended hours:

Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia. 7:30 AM-2:45 PM. Ph: 717-684-4850

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. 8:30 AM- 5:30 PM. Ph: 717-367-7984

Lititz Senior Center, Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz. Wednesday -Thursday. 8:30 AM-2:00 PM. Ph: 717-626-2800

SACA Senior Center, 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster. 8:00 AM-4:30 PM. Ph: 717-295-7989

Next Gen Senior Center, 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville. 8:00 AM- 4:30PM. Ph: 717-786-4770

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, 33 East Farnum Street, Lancaster. 7:30 AM-2:00 PM. Ph: 717-299-3943

“It is predominately for 60 and older but I don’t think we would ever turn anyone away if they were looking to come in and get out of the heat,” Tom Martin, Deputy Director, Lancaster County Office of Aging, said.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be just as hot, and health officials recommend people limit outdoor physical activity if they can.