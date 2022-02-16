House fire in Lancaster City leads to rescue

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was rescued after a fire broke out on the 400 block of East Clay Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

According to Lancaster County Dispatch, fire crews arrived and had to rescue one person trapped on the second floor, who was the only one inside the duplex at the time of the fire. They said crews had the flames under control within 15 minutes.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Dispatch said they’re unaware of any significant injuries, or whether the person was completely displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online.