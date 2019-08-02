Housekeeper charged with stealing $34K in jewelry, cash from retirement home residents

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A former housekeeper was arrested after authorities say she stole more than $30,000 in jewelry over $4,000 in cash from apartments at a Lancaster County retirement home.

Nicole L. Crites, 40, of Lebanon, is charged with eight counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Ephrata police said the charges followed a yearlong investigation into thefts from eight residents of Keystone Villa, at 100 North State Street.

They said the investigation is ongoing to determine if there are additional victims.

Crites was arraigned Friday before a district judge and then released on $50,000 unsecured bail.