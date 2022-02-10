‘How do I get my restitution money?’ Lancaster Count DA has the answer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County alone collected almost $3 million in restitution in 2021. The county’s district attorney (DA) wants to ensure those who have not yet received court-ordered restitution money know what to do to get it.

How does it work? Restitution payments, which is an amount of money owed to the victim of a crime to compensate for the injury or loss, are loaded onto a card monthly through CourtFunds. Those who are owed restitution should receive the card in the mail.

Courtesy of Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

For those who have moved, the Lancaster DA suggests contacting the Lancaster County Clerk of Courts, which is where payments are sent to by USPS due to outdated addresses. To update your address, contact Victim/Witness Services at 717-299-8048 or by clicking here.

To learn more about your missing restitution payments or to speak with someone about the restitution you are owed, click here.