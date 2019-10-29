How you can help Mennonite Disaster Service through telethon

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 is partnering again with an organization that helps those who have seen the worst of what Mother Nature has to offer.

Tuesday, the station will be holding a telethon for Mennonite Disaster Service in Lancaster County.

MDS is a volunteer network and has 16 projects in the U.S. this fall, swinging the hammer and restoring lives.

MDS executive director Kevin King says some of the biggest work they’re involved with currently is in Texas, where volunteers are still cleaning up the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“At one of the locations, we’re building 30 new homes where we’re relocating a community in a flood plain and moving them to higher ground,” King said.

In the past year, more than 350 volunteers a week have left to assist differing areas of the county, such as California where wildfires have ravaged homes.

“Long after the news and television cameras are gone in many of these communities, MDS is quietly there rebuilding homes,” King said.

He said most of the money is needed to help pay for labor, and that a $37 donation is enough to support one volunteer for an entire day.

“Folks donating $5, $10, $25, $100 can enable hope to be reborn again in many of these communities,” King said.

In the previous two years. ABC27 News viewers have donated more than $300,000 to Mennonite Disaster Service.

You can donate to MDS by clicking here.

The telethon starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will run until 11:35 p.m.