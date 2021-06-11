Human remains found in Lancaster County continues to be a mystery

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The investigation into human remains found in Lancaster County continues to be a mystery following Friday’s investigation.

The remains were found Wednesday, June 9, near a dumpster behind the Target store in East Lampeter Township.

The Lancaster County Coroner says the autopsy that took place June 11 did not reveal how or when the person died.

The coroner is sending the remains further testing. Results are not due back for a few weeks.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss