LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The investigation into human remains found in Lancaster County continues to be a mystery following Friday’s investigation.

The remains were found Wednesday, June 9, near a dumpster behind the Target store in East Lampeter Township.

The Lancaster County Coroner says the autopsy that took place June 11 did not reveal how or when the person died.

The coroner is sending the remains further testing. Results are not due back for a few weeks.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.