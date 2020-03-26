Humane Pennsylvania’s Spike’s Pet Pantry in need of donations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Humane Pennsylvania’s Spike Pet Pantry has become a vital pet food resource for our community members facing financial hardships during the pandemic. The community is using Spike’s Pet Pantry resources at an unprecedented level and now they need some help.

Since the crisis began, Humane Pennsylvania has seen a significant increase in the number of people utilizing Spike’s Pet Pantry, which has dramatically depleted its pet food supply.

Inga Fricke, Director of Community Initiatives, urgently says, “The number of clients in desperate need of food for their pets has increased dramatically, and we see no sign of that changing any time soon. We are asking those in our community who are able, to please consider donating pet food – particularly dry cat food — as our supply is critically low. People are already dealing with so much, we want to be sure that they don’t have to worry about how to feed their pets on top of everything else.”

Humane Pennsylvania is asking the community for donations of pet food, especially dry cat food and financial donations at this time.

This pandemic and its ramifications is especially hard for many families that are served through Spike’s Pet Pantry and these donations will be vital in continuing to care for our community.

Donations of dry cat food, other pet food, and supplies can be purchased through their Amazon WishList, and directly shipped to the Humane Veterinary Hospital in Reading, Lancaster, or the Humane League of Lancaster County.

Financial donations can be made online at humanepa.org and physical donations can be left in the blue bins outside the doors of the physical locations.