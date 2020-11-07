Humane Society rescues nearly 200 dogs from meat farm overseas

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Humane Society has rescued 196 dogs from a meat farm overseas this week. Five of the Golden Retrievers have found their new home right here in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, these dogs were rescued from South Korea. Most of them were found on the dog meat farm, one of seventeen shut down since the country began efforts to shut down the dog meat trade.

Because dog adoption isn’t widely accepted throughout South Korea, many animals are transported to the U.S. for adoption.

“These dogs are no different than the dogs we share our homes with here in the United States,” Kirsten Tullo said.

Tullo, the Pa. State Director for the Humane Society of the United States, says these rescued dogs attest to the fact that “companion” can never be taken out of “companion animal.”

The five Golden Retrievers are currently placed at a Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue organization, Golden Gateway.

The newest additions to Golden Gateway range in age, with the youngest being around 2 or 3 years old and Tori being the oldest rescued Retriever and ranging between 6 and 7 years old.

While the dogs do currently have various health conditions, from heartworm disease to skin conditions, and even one that is underweight. Inza Adams, Development and Donor Engagement Manager at DVGRR, assures ABC27 that the dogs are bouncing back.

“They’re looking wonderful, and they’re really happy and energetic dogs,” Adams said.

The rescue organization is hoping these five Golden girls will soon find their forever home.

“It’s exciting to share it with the adopters who are adopting these dogs,” Adams said. “They all feel very honored and very blessed to give them a second chance at life.”

For more information about the most recent Golden Retriever rescues, or to provide financial support to the Lancaster County rescue organization, visit the DVGRR Adoption page.

