Hundreds of volunteers pitch in for tornado cleanup

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) - The sites and sounds of volunteers putting downed trees into wood chippers is a common sight on Kline Road in West Cocalico Township.

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado wrecked the area on Sunday night.

Carol DePaul, who lives on Kline Road, said she had a wall of trees along her property knocked over. She said that since the tornado struck, she's noticed another phenomenon.

"It's been absolutely amazing the people who are showing up to do work for people they don't even know," DePaul said.

Hundreds of volunteers have shown up to help homeowners clear the debris from the toppled trees. Most of the volunteers are coming through Weaverland Disaster Rapid Response, a conservative faith-based organization.

Depaul said she's been amazed at the selflessness of the volunteers.

"It's nothing you see happen today," she said. "It's about 'what can I do for you?'. It's just so refreshing."

DePaul estimates that 30 trees on her property were knocked over. She said the volunteers have asked for nothing in return for their work.

"The true story is these people," she said. "They're showing up and helping and doing anything that needs to be done. I don't mean get a little branch or two, I'm talking they're taking away tons of debris."

The volunteers said they plan to be in the neighborhood again on Wednesday.