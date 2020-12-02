In 2020 Ephrata Performing Arts Center deals with flood, COVID-19, and now an arson

EPHRATA, Pa (WHTM) — To many in Northern Lancaster County the Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) is a little slice of Broadway.

“EPAC is also a family theatre,” Andi Hill, the performing arts center’s business production manager, said. “The people who work here, the people who perform here, and the people that come to see our shows there is a unity amongst us.”

Last Tuesday EPAC was torched.

Police say someone intentionally set a fire that damaged the center’s box office and lobby.

“It was absolutely devastating because this was yet again a setback that we really don’t need now,” Hill told ABC27 News.

A flood in May ruined the center’s lower level.

The fire is now the latest blow to EPAC as it navigates the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really is just catastrophic at this point to lose what we started to work on and we have to shift gears yet again,” Hill said.

EPAC was able to record a show prior to the fire as part of their initiative to put shows online.

The show, “Santa’s Surprise Party”, may be the last show for a while.

Hill said EPAC is working to clean up from the fire and fundraise to help with recovery.

“We have rallied together to get through COVID-19 a d we’re rallying together to get through this fire,” she said.