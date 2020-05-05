Information sought on New Holland man charged with abusing six children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials are investigating a New Holland man recently charged with sexual abuse of six children.

Law enforcement officials would like to hear from individuals with information about 51-year-old Gustavo Rendon’s contact with children. Other individuals were reportedly present when some of the abuse happened.

Rendon, of New Holland, was charged April 24 with 33 offenses, including 21 felonies, regarding crimes in multiple locations in Lancaster and Berks counties between 2003 and 2010.

Police say the six victims were pre-teens when the abuse began. The abuse allegedly went on for years. One of the older victims reported the conduct earlier this year.

Rendon is at Lancaster County Prison without bail. As of Tuesday, no one else is charged regarding the sexual abuse.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Wardrop at 717-290-1965 or kwardrop@pa.gov or by emailing DistrictAttorney@co.lancaster.pa.us.

