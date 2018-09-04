Inmate convicted of brutal beating at Lancaster County Prison

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tomas Matthews

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A prison inmate already serving up to 70 years has been found guilty of brutally beating another inmate last year at Lancaster County Prison.

Tomas Matthews, 39, was convicted last week of aggravated assault, simple assault, and unlawful restraint.

The district attorney's office said the victim was returning to his cell when Matthews followed, closed the cell door, then kicked and punched him until he was unconscious.

The victim sustained brain bleeds, along with facial and skull fractures, and needed two brain surgeries to save his life.

The beating happened in April 2017, a couple months after Matthews was convicted of rape and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 33 to 70 years for those charges.