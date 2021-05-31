‘Innocent bystander’ shot during arranged child custody exchange in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are behind bars after an ‘innocent bystander’ was shot and wounded during an arranged child custody exchange Sunday evening on the 2000 Block of Lawnwood Court in Lancaster County according to Police.

After a preliminary investigation, officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) determined that Thalia Garcia Ortiz, and Rashaun Jamar Taylor, both from Reading, Pa., arrived at an occupied home as part of an arranged child custody exchange.

Rashaun Jamar Taylor

A verbal, then physical argument broke out. After the argument, Ortiz and Taylor entered a vehicle to leave the area when police say Ortiz fired numerous shots from a 9mm handgun from the vehicle, in the direction of the home.

One round passed through a window and struck an adult female in her hip, causing a non-life-threatening wound. the “innocent bystander” was later taken to Lancaster General Hospital for immediate treatment.

The NLCRPD says Ortiz and Taylor were located and stopped by police a short distance away. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Ortiz was charged with crimes associated with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person, and shooting at an occupied structure. Taylor was charged with offenses associated with his involvement and aiding Ortiz in the crimes committed.