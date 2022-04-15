LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Sweet Mama’s Soul Food Sunday in Lancaster is just around the corner. The festival will feature several soul food chefs, drinks like bottomless mimosas and Boody Mary’s, 25 retail vendors, music, and a cigar lounge.

The festival might not be until next weekend, but Jennifer Heasley, the event creator, stopped by abc27 to speak with James Crummel about the festival and show off some of the dishes that attendees will have the chance to try.

On the noon show, Heasley cooked shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and bacon-wrapped sweet potatoes. She also gave an example of a charcuterie cup that is a featured item at the festival.

There will be four different chefs at the festival from York and Lancaster.

Last year, the event was a brunch, but this year, the idea expanded and grew into a festival.

“It’s a big party,” Heasley said.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, at the Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster, and ends at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online by clicking here. VIP admission is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and offers special complimentary appetizers, full pour-on drinks, preferential seating, and premiere shopping time.