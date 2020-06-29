Live Now
Investigation begins after inmate dies at Lancaster County Prison

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Commissioners says that an inmate at the county prison was found dead Sunday evening.

Luis Ortiz-Velazquez, 71, was found alone and unresponsive in his cell at 8:53 p.m. There several attempts to revive him before he died.

Ortiz-Velazquez was admitted to the prison several days prior to his death for drug delivery-related charges. Officials are currently conducting an investigation regarding his death, which did not specify any relation to coronavirus.

