Investigators seek tips on emaciated horses

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the owner of two emaciated horses dropped off at a livestock auction.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said the horses were left at New Holland Sales Stables on Sunday or early Monday. Staff at the business found the horses on Monday and contacted the Pennsylvania SPCA.

One of the horses was badly emaciated with her hips and ribs protruding. The other horse was also in poor condition. Both have received veterinary care and are recovering.

Rescuers have named the horses Thelma and Louise.

Investigators want to know who owned the horses and who dropped them off at the stables.

Anyone who saw the horses before Monday should call the Pennsylvania SPCA at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org.

Tips can also be emailed to the district attorney’s office at AnimalAbuse@co.lancaster.pa.us.