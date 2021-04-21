Major break in Linda Stoltzfoos case: Human remains found

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Investigators have uncovered a major break in the Linda Stoltzfoos homicide case. A team of local, state, and federal investigators working on Linda’s case found human remains.

“As long as we were hoping for this, we really weren’t prepared for this because how could anyone really be prepared for this,” said Mervin Fisher, Linda’s uncle.

The coroner hasn’t officially identified those remains yet, but the family confirmed it is Linda.

“We have information that is strong conclusion that it is Linda’s body,” Fisher said.

The coroner says the remains were found along Route 41.

“It’s in Eastern Lancaster county, not that far from where Justo used to live,” Fisher said.

18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos went missing in June of last year. Investigators say she was kidnapped while walking home from church in Bird-In-Hand, Lancaster County. A month later, the Lancaster County District Attorney charged 35-year-old Justo Smoker with kidnapping Linda and later a homicide charge after Linda was presumed dead.

Today’s break in the case is now a stepping stone for Linda’s family to heal.

‘The next step is for waiting for Linda to be returned to her home and providing proper burials, closure, and then the healing, the healing can begin,” Fisher said.

The Lancaster District Attorney’s office is holding a press conference on Thursday morning. Justo Smoker is in the Lancaster County Prison awaiting trial.