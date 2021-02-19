James Buchanan, Lancaster County native, honored in ‘Neglected President’ bobblehead series

MILWAUKEE (WHTM) — On Friday the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled their limited-edition “The Neglected President” bobblehead series, which includes Lancaster native James Buchanan.

The 15th president was born in Cove Gap in 1791 and graduated from Dickinson College. He worked as a lawyer and politician in Pa., working in the state’s House of Representatives before holding multiple positions until becoming president in 1857.

“We’re excited to release the first traditional bobblehead of President James Buchanan,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “While previously neglected in the bobblehead world, James Buchanan is an important part of our country’s history and we think this bobblehead will be a great learning tool and a fun collectible for history buffs.”

Buchanan is known for being the last president before the start of the Civil War and was succeeded by Abraham Lincoln.

After his term in office, Buchanan retired to his home in Lancaster County and wrote the first published presidential memoir trying to defend his legacy.

Other former presidents in the collection include John Quincy Adams, Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland, Calvin Coolidge, Millard Fillmore, James Garfield, Warren G. Harding, Benjamin Harrison, Rutherford B. Hayes, Andrew Johnson, William McKinley, Franklin Pierce, William Howard Taft, Zachary Taylor, John Tyler, Martin Van Buren and Woodrow Wilson.