Jimmy Kimmel Live honors Lancaster County healthcare hero

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jimmy Kimmel Live is honoring health care heroes, and Thursday night a Lancaster man was featured.

Stanley Gants is an environmental services worker at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and is known for singing while he works. He’s a big fan of Smokey Robinson and he got the chance to meet him virtually.

Gants was also given $10,000 while on the show.

On a side note Jimmy Kimmel has taken the summer off, last night’s show was hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco.

