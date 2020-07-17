Jimmy Kimmel Live honors Lancaster County healthcare hero

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jimmy Kimmel Live is honoring health care heroes, and Thursday night a Lancaster man was featured.
Stanley Gants is an environmental services worker at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and is known for singing while he works. He’s a big fan of Smokey Robinson and he got the chance to meet him virtually.
Gants was also given $10,000 while on the show.
On a side note Jimmy Kimmel has taken the summer off, last night’s show was hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco.
Top Stories:
- Governor Wolf announces program for front line workers
- PA State Education Association asks Gov. Wolf to direct planning for online instruction
- Wolf yanks virus funding from rebellious county