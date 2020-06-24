Joe Biden to visit Lancaster County Thursday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Joe Biden will travel to Lancaster, Thursday to meet with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and deliver remarks on his plan to make quality, affordable health care available to every American.

Joe Biden’s campaign says, “Biden will highlight the need to protect and build on the ACA as the Trump Administration files a brief with the Supreme Court in favor of invalidating the landmark law in its entirety.”

Biden’s remarks are set to start at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

An exact location has not yet been announced.