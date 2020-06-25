Biden visits Lancaster to talk health care, rips Trump’s handling of coronavirus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Lancaster on Thursday to discuss health care and the current stasis of coronavirus.

The former vice president held a low-key event, which seems to be in keeping with the new Biden campaign strategy. Only a handful of families were given the chance to see Biden as they discussed the merits of the Affordable Care Act.

One of the families that spoke with the vice president was from Manheim, the Ritters. The family’s twins were diagnosed with cancer when they were four.

“One of the reasons I voted for you and President Obama back in 2007 was because he understood what it was like,” Stacie Ritter told Biden.

During a speech Biden delivered in the afternoon, he criticized President Trump for looking to weaken Obamacare at a time when millions of Americans are out of work.

“Perhaps most cruelly of all, if Donald Trump has his way, those who have complications from Covid-19 could be the new preexisting conditions,” he added.

Recent polls suggest the former VP has a 10 point lead in Pennsylvania, but Lancaster Democrats emphasize that Biden continue pushing on substantial issues like health care.

“Even before the pandemic we had a poverty rate of over 25%,” Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said. “A lot of those people, and people doing much better than that, they still need assistance with healthcare. With the Covid-19 pandemic, it must be the first issue on everybody’s minds.”

The arrival of Biden in the Midstate did not come without controversy. A crowd of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters convened outside the Lancaster Recreation Center.

Ron Veith, a Trump supporter, said no matter what Biden’s message is he is the wrong choice to lead the country. “In his 46 years in our government, he has done absolutely nothing.”

Biden and Trump are expected to make more trips to the Keystone state as the election draws closer.