Judge: No new trial for man who opened fire in Lancaster bar

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County judge has denied a new trial for a man serving decades in prison for opening fire at a city bar in 2014, killing a bystander.

Lamar Clark, 33, is serving 38.5 to 81 years for the 2014 shooting at Shenk’s Café on East Chestnut Street. Authorities say he fired five shots, killing 54-year-old Barry Diffenderfer and wounding a man and a woman.

Clark claimed an ineffective trial lawyer led to his conviction on third-degree murder and related charges. Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn denied his claims.

