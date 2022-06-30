(WHTM) — A judge is deciding whether Claire Miller, a Lancaster County teenager charged for stabbing her wheelchair-bound sister, will be tried as an adult or as a juvenile.

In 2021, Miller was arrested for stabbing her sister Helen, who had cerebral palsy, to death.

According to abc27 media LNP/LancasterOnline, prosecutors say Miller’s homicide charge should stay in adult court because she hasn’t shown significant mental health improvement and is a danger to the public. Miller’s defense counters that her mental health has improved with treatment and that she would be better served in a juvenile treatment facility.

The judge will come back with his decision on July 18.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police said then-14-year-old Claire Miller killed her 19-year-old sister inside a home in Manheim Township while her parents were sleeping in February 2021. According to court records, Claire called 911 hysterical, saying she “killed her sister.” The Lancaster County coroner confirmed Helen died from multiple stab wounds.

Miller pleaded not guilty to the charges related to Helen’s death in May 2021.