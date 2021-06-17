Juneteenth gives Lancaster art exhibit more meaning

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, the day commemorating the end of slavery, and it will be observed on June 19.

The new holiday gives a Lancaster art exhibit extra meaning. Black Artist Waystation features five artists who showcase the paths toward freedom and equality. Shelby Wormley put together a photographic exhibit from the Black Lives Matter project in Lancaster this summer.

“Lancaster County has always played a role in civil rights in one way, shape, or form, and there’s a lot of history here. So, I think us taking time to pay tribute with what happened here last year is really important,” Wormley said.

You can find more information on the art exhibits in the Black Artist Waystation through the link here.