Juneteenth will be an official Lancaster County holiday in 2022

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Juneteenth will officially be designated a Lancaster County holiday next year.

It’s official. Juneteenth will be a County holiday in 2022! pic.twitter.com/iEAjDfk3XQ — Craig Lehman (@CommCraigLehman) August 18, 2021

Lancaster County issued a Juneteenth proclamation in June 2021, but according to reporting by abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, Lehman wanted the county to go further, designating the day as a holiday like the state of Pennsylvania and the United States have done.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865 — two months after the Civil War ended and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation — Union soldiers arrived in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas to announce the end of the war and the freedom of enslaved people.